Covington Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.27.

In other news, VP Michael C. Eberhard sold 9,100 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 62,228 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $9,059,774.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,971,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,948 shares of company stock valued at $25,409,660. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $139.57 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $107.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Covington Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/covington-capital-management-decreases-holdings-in-automatic-data-processing-adp.html.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.