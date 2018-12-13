Credit Suisse AG Has $7.32 Million Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 351.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 282.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at $139,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 436.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $55.98 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $161.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.39). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jan Suwinski purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $116,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,906.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter Busch Orthwein sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $350,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

