Credit Suisse AG Sells 234,795 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 34.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234,795 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 60,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 35,681 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 920,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 111,993 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 97,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.73 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from Brandywine Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of September 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

