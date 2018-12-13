Credits Price Hits $0.0910 on Top Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Credits has a market cap of $13.87 million and approximately $886,390.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0910 or 0.00002669 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, LBank, COSS and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00056880 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000742 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000531 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,434,130 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Gate.io, COSS, LBank, IDEX, Kucoin, Mercatox, CoinBene and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

