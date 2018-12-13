Crestline Management LP Sells 5,000 Shares of eBay Inc (EBAY)

Crestline Management LP lowered its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in eBay by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

In related news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $99,468.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,501.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joo Man Park sold 18,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $522,528.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,921.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,461 shares of company stock worth $2,643,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

