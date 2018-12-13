CRH (CRH) & Lafargeholcim (HCMLY) Head-To-Head Analysis

CRH (NYSE:CRH) and Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of CRH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lafargeholcim shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CRH and Lafargeholcim, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRH 0 3 5 0 2.63 Lafargeholcim 2 1 3 0 2.17

CRH presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.45%. Given CRH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CRH is more favorable than Lafargeholcim.

Volatility & Risk

CRH has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lafargeholcim has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CRH and Lafargeholcim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH N/A N/A N/A Lafargeholcim N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

CRH pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Lafargeholcim pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. CRH has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CRH and Lafargeholcim’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRH $29.70 billion 0.72 $2.14 billion N/A N/A Lafargeholcim $26.55 billion 0.99 -$1.70 billion N/A N/A

CRH has higher revenue and earnings than Lafargeholcim.

Summary

CRH beats Lafargeholcim on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products. It also produces and sells concrete masonry and hardscapes, packaged lawn and garden products, packaged cement mixes, and glass and aluminum glazing systems, as well as fencing, utility, drainage, and structural precast products; and provides asphalt paving services. In addition, the company sells and distributes bricks, cement, sanitary, heating, plumbing, and other building products to small and medium-sized builders through 352 locations; general public through 198 retail locations; and plumbers, as well as heating, gas, water, and ventilation technicians through 134 showrooms. It operates primarily in Western Europe and North America, as well as in Eastern Europe, the Philippines, Brazil, China, and India. CRH plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services. Its products are used in infrastructure projects, such as transport, roads, energy, and sports and cultural facilities, as well as in the mining industry; and building projects comprising individual housing, collective housing, office buildings, industrial and commercial buildings, and institutional buildings. The company also provides its products for affordable housing, distribution and retail, and oil and gas industries. The company was formerly known as Holcim Ltd. and changed its name to LafargeHolcim Ltd in July 2015. LafargeHolcim Ltd was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Jona, Switzerland.

