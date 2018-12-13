Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.72 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRSP. BidaskClub cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.09.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 3.78. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 331.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 123.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $11,629,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $4,879,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $322,000. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

