Critical Analysis: Maxar Technologies (MAXR) versus Aftermaster (AFTM)

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) and Aftermaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Maxar Technologies has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aftermaster has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maxar Technologies and Aftermaster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxar Technologies -17.81% 10.93% 3.29% Aftermaster -273.40% N/A -806.09%

Dividends

Maxar Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Aftermaster does not pay a dividend. Maxar Technologies pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maxar Technologies and Aftermaster, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxar Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70 Aftermaster 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $53.11, indicating a potential upside of 288.52%. Given Maxar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maxar Technologies is more favorable than Aftermaster.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Maxar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Aftermaster shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maxar Technologies and Aftermaster’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxar Technologies $1.26 billion 0.64 $100.40 million $2.13 6.42 Aftermaster $1.64 million 2.03 -$4.25 million N/A N/A

Maxar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Aftermaster.

Summary

Maxar Technologies beats Aftermaster on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications. This segment also offers a range of services, such as television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications in the communications market; and spacecraft and subsystems for the U.S. government and other customers, as well as robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. It serves government agencies, communication satellite operators, and communication satellite manufacturers. The Imagery segment supplies integrated electro-optical and radar imagery products for the U.S., Canadian, and other international government agencies, such as defense and intelligence, as well as commercial customers in various markets. The Services segment provides geospatial products and services for the U.S. government, as well as for other international governments for intelligence, global development organizations, and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Westminster, Colorado.

Aftermaster Company Profile

AfterMaster, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device. It also provides Aftermaster Studio Pro and MyStudio, which are products for use in commercial audio applications. In addition, AfterMaster, Inc. operates six recording and mastering studios that engineer mix and master music for independent and high profile artists. The company was formerly known as Studio One Media, Inc. and changed its name to AfterMaster, Inc. in September 2015. AfterMaster, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

