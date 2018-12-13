Critical Comparison: PLDT (PHI) and Loop Industries (LOOP)

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) and Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PLDT and Loop Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 4 4 1 0 1.67 Loop Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

PLDT pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Loop Industries does not pay a dividend. PLDT pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of PLDT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Loop Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 60.6% of Loop Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PLDT and Loop Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $3.17 billion 1.44 $264.74 million $2.53 8.34 Loop Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than Loop Industries.

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and Loop Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 4.60% 20.15% 4.89% Loop Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PLDT beats Loop Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc. operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company's Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services. It also operates as a content provider; develops and maintains IT-based solutions for communications and e-commerce platforms; develops financial technology solutions; provides insurance products; markets, sells, and distributes payment solutions and other related services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. As of December 31, 2017, this segment served 58,531,262 wireless subscribers. Its Fixed Line segment provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. This segment also offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services, as well as distributes Filipino channels and content services. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,663,210 fixed line subscribers. The company has a strategic partnership with Rocket Internet SE to develop online and mobile payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Makati City, the Philippines.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc. focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

