Critical Comparison: Urban One (UONEK) and Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) and Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Urban One has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beasley Broadcast Group has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Beasley Broadcast Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Urban One does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Urban One and Beasley Broadcast Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban One 33.45% 85.34% 2.67% Beasley Broadcast Group 30.80% 6.67% 2.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Urban One shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Urban One shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Urban One and Beasley Broadcast Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban One 0 0 0 0 N/A Beasley Broadcast Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Beasley Broadcast Group has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.78%. Given Beasley Broadcast Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beasley Broadcast Group is more favorable than Urban One.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urban One and Beasley Broadcast Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban One $440.04 million 0.23 $111.88 million N/A N/A Beasley Broadcast Group $232.18 million 0.54 $87.13 million N/A N/A

Urban One has higher revenue and earnings than Beasley Broadcast Group.

Summary

Beasley Broadcast Group beats Urban One on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and/or operated 56 broadcast stations located in 15 urban markets. The Reach Media segment operates operate radio stations, including the Tom Joyner Morning Show; and other syndicated programming assets, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show, as well as Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell. This segment also operates BlackAmericaWeb.com, an African-American targeted news and entertainment website; and operates other event related activities. The Digital segment is involved in online business, including the operation of Interactive One, an online platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment Websites, including Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. The Cable Television segment operates TV One, an African-American targeted cable television network. The company was formerly known as Radio One, Inc. and changed its name to Urban One, Inc. in May 2017. Urban One, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 12, 2018, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

