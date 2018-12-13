Critical Review: Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTI) & OSI Systems (OSIS)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -2,191.52% N/A -178.72% OSI Systems -2.72% 14.08% 5.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ascent Solar Technologies and OSI Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A OSI Systems 0 2 2 0 2.50

OSI Systems has a consensus price target of $83.83, indicating a potential upside of 12.59%. Given OSI Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and OSI Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $640,000.00 1.17 -$18.56 million N/A N/A OSI Systems $1.09 billion 1.24 -$29.12 million $3.61 20.63

Ascent Solar Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OSI Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.7% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of OSI Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OSI Systems beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures photovoltaic integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. The company provides outdoor solar chargers, such as the XD-12 and the XD-48; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company sells products through its e-commerce Website, online retailers, direct to retailers, and indirectly to retailers through distributors. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. The company's Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. Its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices primarily under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, and OSI Laserscan names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, this segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

