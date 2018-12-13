Critical Survey: Crailar Technologies (CRLRQ) versus Citi Trends (CTRN)

Crailar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRLRQ) and Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Crailar Technologies and Citi Trends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crailar Technologies N/A N/A N/A Citi Trends 2.47% 10.15% 6.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Crailar Technologies and Citi Trends, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crailar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Citi Trends 0 0 1 0 3.00

Citi Trends has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.94%. Given Citi Trends’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citi Trends is more favorable than Crailar Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Crailar Technologies has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citi Trends has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crailar Technologies and Citi Trends’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crailar Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Citi Trends $755.24 million 0.34 $14.57 million $1.26 15.68

Citi Trends has higher revenue and earnings than Crailar Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Citi Trends shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Crailar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Citi Trends shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Citi Trends pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Crailar Technologies does not pay a dividend. Citi Trends pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citi Trends has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Citi Trends beats Crailar Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crailar Technologies Company Profile

Crailar Technologies Inc., a development stage company, engages in the technological development and natural sustainable fibers business. It primarily produces natural and proprietary CRAiLAR Flax fibers targeted at the natural yarn and textile industries, as well as the deployment of its CRAiLAR processing technologies in the cellulose pulp and composites industries. The company develops CRAiLAR Fiber for textiles, which is flax, hemp, or other sustainable bast fiber available in various blends, textures, colors, and applications; and CRAiLAR technologies for the processing of cellulose-based fibers as a dissolving pulp for use in the additives, ethers, and performance apparel markets. It also focuses on processing CRAiLAR shive and seed products. The company was formerly known as Naturally Advanced Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Crailar Technologies Inc. in October 2012. Crailar Technologies Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys. It provides its products primarily to African-Americans in the United States. As of March 16, 2018, the company operated 553 stores in 31 states. The company was formerly known as Allied Fashion, Inc. and changed its name to Citi Trends, Inc. in 2001. Citi Trends, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

