Cronos Group (CRON) PT Raised to C$17.00

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. GMP Securities upped their target price on Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cronos Group from C$9.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:CRON opened at C$16.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of C$4.72 and a twelve month high of C$19.81.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

