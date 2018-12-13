Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCRN. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Barrington Research set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $8.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.57 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.63. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.66 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 3.67%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,373,000 after purchasing an additional 119,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,393,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 262,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 13.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 271,934 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,163,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 103,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,001,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 48,178 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

