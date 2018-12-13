CRYPTO20 Price Reaches $0.28 (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. In the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One CRYPTO20 token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00008328 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and HitBTC. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $11.42 million and approximately $2,767.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.02531130 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00143154 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00172191 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.97 or 0.09795001 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029757 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

CRYPTO20’s genesis date was October 16th, 2017. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,213,798 tokens. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com.

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

