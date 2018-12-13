Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $744,000 Position in Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 49.2% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TM opened at $121.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $176.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $114.14 and a 52 week high of $140.99.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $65.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.83 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 8.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

