Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Price Target Cut to $99.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Stephens set a $101.00 price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.11.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

NYSE CFR opened at $95.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $90.02 and a twelve month high of $121.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $353.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.41 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 32.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez bought 54,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.71 per share, with a total value of $5,060,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 386,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,218,915. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bobby Berman sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $140,657.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.