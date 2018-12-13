Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $10.67 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 154.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $211,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 153.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 510.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, President Sona Chawla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 224,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,435.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $64.01 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

