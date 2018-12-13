Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 2,051 Shares of Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 21.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.1% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 131.82%.

In related news, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,569 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.82 per share, with a total value of $331,673.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,356.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

