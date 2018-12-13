Curtiss-Wright (CW) Board of Directors Announces Stock Buyback Plan

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan, which permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares on Wednesday, December 12th. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.88.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $105.63 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $100.99 and a 52 week high of $143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $595.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

In other news, VP Tom P. Quinly sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $230,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,999.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn E. Tynan sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $216,590.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Curtiss-Wright (CW) Board of Directors Announces Stock Buyback Plan” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/curtiss-wright-cw-board-of-directors-announces-stock-buyback-plan.html.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.