Cypher Trading 24.6% Higher This Week (CYP)

Cypher (CURRENCY:CYP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Cypher has a total market cap of $307,014.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Cypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cypher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cypher has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.02616953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.75 or 0.02780960 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00714980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.01240107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00116732 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.01565426 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00343489 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00023937 BTC.

About Cypher

Cypher is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Cypher’s total supply is 6,365,285 coins. Cypher’s official Twitter account is @CypherCoin2015.

Cypher Coin Trading

Cypher can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

