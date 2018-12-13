DADI (DADI) Market Capitalization Tops $2.81 Million

DADI (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. One DADI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Cobinhood and HitBTC. DADI has a market cap of $2.81 million and $142,502.00 worth of DADI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DADI has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.29 or 0.02506822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00141422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00172963 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.86 or 0.09785645 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029464 BTC.

About DADI

DADI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. DADI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,795,646 tokens. DADI’s official website is dadi.cloud/en. The official message board for DADI is medium.com/@dadi. The Reddit community for DADI is /r/dadi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DADI’s official Twitter account is @dadi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DADI

DADI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DADI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DADI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DADI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

