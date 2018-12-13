Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) Stake Decreased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,649 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.76% of Daktronics worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Daktronics by 152.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Daktronics in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Daktronics by 17.6% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 47,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Daktronics by 83.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Daktronics by 37.2% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 69,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

DAKT has been the subject of several research reports. Singular Research dropped their target price on Daktronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Daktronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Daktronics stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.95. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $172.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.01 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

In other news, CFO Sheila Mae Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $31,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,660.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carla S. Gatzke sold 5,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $48,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,043.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,411 shares of company stock valued at $170,486. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/daktronics-inc-dakt-stake-decreased-by-royce-associates-lp.html.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.