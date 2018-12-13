Dashcoin (DSH) One Day Volume Hits $0.00

Dashcoin (CURRENCY:DSH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Dashcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dashcoin has a market cap of $273,213.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Dashcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dashcoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00026726 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dashcoin

DSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2014. Dashcoin’s total supply is 17,574,970 coins. The Reddit community for Dashcoin is /r/Dashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dashcoin’s official Twitter account is @dashcoins. The official website for Dashcoin is dashcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Dashcoin

Dashcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dashcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dashcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dashcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

