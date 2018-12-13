Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Stake Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,655,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,260,727 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.56% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $374,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000.

In other news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 9,100 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $563,108.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,273.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 90,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $5,568,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,352.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,600 shares of company stock worth $9,306,183 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $74.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

PLAY opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $67.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $282.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

