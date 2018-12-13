DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 343.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCP. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,967,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,439,000 after acquiring an additional 465,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 88.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 246,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,006,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,348,000 after acquiring an additional 140,184 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 237.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 138,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $32.36 on Thursday. DCP Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.23). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream LP will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 588.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DCP Midstream from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DCP Midstream from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DCP Midstream from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate.

