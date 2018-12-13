Deere & Company (DE) Stake Raised by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,713,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 213,399 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $558,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock opened at $148.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $1,686,315.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $231.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Argus cut their price target on Deere & Company to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/deere-company-de-stake-raised-by-capital-world-investors.html.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.