Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Stake Lowered by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Delek US were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at $1,375,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 145.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Delek US by 51.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 436,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 149,037 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $6,050,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Delek US by 9.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Delek US from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

In related news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $60,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DK opened at $39.87 on Thursday. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.06). Delek US had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

