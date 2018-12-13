Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT) Stake Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 762,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,149 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $74,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.9% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Dell Technologies by 108.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DVMT opened at $105.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.47. Dell Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $64.96 and a 12-month high of $107.22.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 31.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DVMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT) Stake Increased by Man Group plc” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/dell-technologies-inc-dvmt-stake-increased-by-man-group-plc.html.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.