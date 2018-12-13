Denny’s Corp (DENN) Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,829,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Denny’s worth $56,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,575,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,883,000 after acquiring an additional 201,003 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,395,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,699,000 after acquiring an additional 275,159 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 402,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 116,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 364,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DENN. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Denny’s from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In related news, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $124,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 723,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,044,510.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 43,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $751,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,276.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,274 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENN stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.08. Denny’s Corp has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.28 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Denny’s Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

