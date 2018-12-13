DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Holdings Decreased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 65.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 154,125 shares during the last quarter. Continental Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 92,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,174,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,670 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 386,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 85,558 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

In related news, insider Markus Boehringer sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $279,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 212,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $928.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.58 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

