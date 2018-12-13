Dermira Inc (DERM) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 54.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,162 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Dermira were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DERM. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dermira in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,491,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dermira during the 3rd quarter worth $3,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dermira by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 301,690 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dermira by 919.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 161,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 145,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Dermira during the 2nd quarter worth $940,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dermira stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. Dermira Inc has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Dermira had a negative net margin of 496.49% and a negative return on equity of 184.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dermira Inc will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 4,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,201.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DERM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dermira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

