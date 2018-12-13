Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) & Aware (AWRE) Financial Contrast

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Descartes Systems Group and Aware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Descartes Systems Group 11.24% 5.88% 4.61% Aware 0.09% 0.69% 0.64%

Volatility & Risk

Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Descartes Systems Group and Aware, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Descartes Systems Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A

Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus target price of $34.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.51%. Given Descartes Systems Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Descartes Systems Group is more favorable than Aware.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.6% of Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Aware shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Aware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Descartes Systems Group and Aware’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Descartes Systems Group $237.44 million 9.19 $26.87 million $0.35 81.09 Aware $16.28 million 4.57 $1.28 million N/A N/A

Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aware.

Summary

Descartes Systems Group beats Aware on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, the company offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. It serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, biometric search and match products, software development kits, mobile biometrics, biometric identity duplicate detection, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging products for medical applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company's software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

