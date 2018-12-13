Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) Stake Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 8,153.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,014,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,527,000 after purchasing an additional 871,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,429,000 after purchasing an additional 745,448 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,345,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,296,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,749,000 after purchasing an additional 375,720 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 376,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 217,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

