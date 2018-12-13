Desjardins Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc (TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 10th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Desjardins also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.85 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.93.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$11.82 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.29 and a 52-week high of C$14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$165.19 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Terry Macgibbon sold 7,200 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.27, for a total transaction of C$95,544.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $421,644.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna project covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

