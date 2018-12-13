Destination Maternity (DEST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-475 million.Destination Maternity also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $-0.38–0.33 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Destination Maternity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of DEST stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Destination Maternity has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.84 million during the quarter. Destination Maternity had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Destination Maternity will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Destination Maternity Company Profile

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of August 4, 2018, the company operated 1,114 retail locations, including 480 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

