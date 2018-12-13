Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Purchases 10,856 Shares

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 10,856 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $27,031.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 12th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 51,931 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $130,346.81.

On Thursday, December 6th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 5,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 298 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $753.94.

On Monday, November 26th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 400 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $1,008.00.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 85,400 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $216,062.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 5,400 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $13,608.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 5,900 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $14,868.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 2,300 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,750.00.

On Monday, October 15th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 3,803 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $9,545.53.

On Thursday, September 27th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 800 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $2,048.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 76,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.42. Destination XL Group Inc has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.52.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. On average, analysts predict that Destination XL Group Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 938,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 126,306 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 1,692,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,557 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 28.7% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,690,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,013,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $4.00 target price on shares of Destination XL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

