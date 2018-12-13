Detour Gold Co. (DGC) Insider Sells C$160,500.00 in Stock

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) insider Edward William Drew Anwyll sold 15,000 shares of Detour Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.70, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00.

Shares of TSE DGC traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.91. 409,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,921. Detour Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$9.11 and a 1-year high of C$15.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$222.18 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Detour Gold Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DGC. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Detour Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Detour Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Detour Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Detour Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.03.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold Corporation, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metal mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous group of mining leases and claims totaling 625 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

