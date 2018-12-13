Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 11,125 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $92,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $199.73 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.88 and a 52-week high of $256.22. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 994.76%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $682,999.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 3,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $666,807.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

