Deutsche Bank AG Has $106.88 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 886,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,989 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $106,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 185,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 8,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 486,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,664,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $2,274,276.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,547,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $372,252.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,689.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 936 shares of company stock valued at $112,080 and have sold 289,974 shares valued at $34,389,328. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $116.18 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.60 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Verisk Analytics to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

