Deutsche Bank AG Sells 338,229 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (ADC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 338,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $88,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000.

In other news, COO Laith Hermiz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $37.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 44.17%. Analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

ADC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 target price on Agree Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on Agree Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 520 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 10.0 million square feet of gross leasable space.

