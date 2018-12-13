Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Novartis (NOVN) a CHF 96 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 target price on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a CHF 89 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Cfra set a CHF 95 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 98 price target on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 90 price target on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a CHF 100 price target on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 91.25.

Novartis has a twelve month low of CHF 72.45 and a twelve month high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

