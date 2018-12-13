Deutsche Bank Lowers Fevertree Drinks (FEVR) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FEVR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.88) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,730 ($48.74).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

LON:FEVR opened at GBX 2,486 ($32.48) on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 1,353.93 ($17.69) and a one year high of GBX 2,926 ($38.23).

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,930 ($38.29) per share, for a total transaction of £47,993.40 ($62,711.88).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.