Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for Uniper (UN01)

Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BNP Paribas set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Uniper has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €23.64 ($27.49).

Uniper stock opened at €22.80 ($26.51) on Monday. Uniper has a 12-month low of €14.14 ($16.44) and a 12-month high of €26.64 ($30.98).

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

