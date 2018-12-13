Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) and China Southern Airlines (ZNH) Critical Survey

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) and China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Southern Airlines has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Lufthansa and China Southern Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Lufthansa 6.59% 25.87% 6.21% China Southern Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Deutsche Lufthansa shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Lufthansa and China Southern Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Lufthansa $40.19 billion 0.26 $2.67 billion N/A N/A China Southern Airlines $16.40 billion 0.50 $882.22 million $3.85 8.70

Deutsche Lufthansa has higher revenue and earnings than China Southern Airlines.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Deutsche Lufthansa and China Southern Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Lufthansa 2 2 2 0 2.00 China Southern Airlines 0 2 4 0 2.67

Dividends

Deutsche Lufthansa pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. China Southern Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. China Southern Airlines pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Southern Airlines has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Deutsche Lufthansa beats China Southern Airlines on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries. The Logistics segment offers a range of cargo transport services for various cargos, including live animals, valuable cargo, mail, dangerous goods, and temperature-sensitive cargo. This segment serves approximately 300 destinations in approximately 100 countries. The MRO segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft. It serves airlines and aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, and public-sector clients. The Catering segment offers catering, in-flight sales and in-flight entertainment, in-flight service equipment, and the associated logistics, as well as consulting services and operating airport lounges. The company also provides consulting and IT services for the aviation industry; training courses in simulator training, emergency and service drill, and e-learning; business travel management solutions in the area of payment and analysis of corporate travel; and aviation and transport insurance products, as well as insurance brokerage, reinsurance, and risk management services. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 728 aircraft. Deutsche Lufthansa AG is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services. The company is involved in the provision of aircraft maintenance, ground, air catering, cargo handling, logistics, freight, import and export agency, and flight simulation services; and hotel and tour operations. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 754 aircraft. China Southern Airlines Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Southern Airlines Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Southern Air Holding Limited Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.