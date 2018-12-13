Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) PT Set at €47.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €47.00 ($54.65) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DWNI. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €42.74 ($49.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.11 ($51.29).

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €41.29 ($48.01) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

