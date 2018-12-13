DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer Sells 11,162 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 11,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,080.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 12th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 11,161 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.43, for a total transaction of $1,634,305.23.

On Monday, October 8th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 11,161 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total transaction of $1,392,446.36.

DexCom stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.55. 57,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -212.17 and a beta of 0.55. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $152.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.72 million. DexCom had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. DexCom’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Northland Securities raised shares of DexCom from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

