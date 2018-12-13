DFSCoin Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (DFS)

DFSCoin (CURRENCY:DFS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. One DFSCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular exchanges. DFSCoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and $0.00 worth of DFSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DFSCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007659 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00021495 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00269205 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00018022 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000055 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000844 BTC.

About DFSCoin

DFS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. DFSCoin’s total supply is 46,152,356 coins and its circulating supply is 17,710,562 coins. The official website for DFSCoin is dfscoins.com. The Reddit community for DFSCoin is /r/DFScoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DFSCoin’s official Twitter account is @draftlikeaboss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DFSCoin

DFSCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

