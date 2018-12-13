Diageo plc (DGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,872.67 ($37.54).

DGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) target price on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

In other news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 20,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,735 ($35.74), for a total value of £565,324.50 ($738,696.59). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,525 ($32.99) per share, with a total value of £757,500 ($989,807.92). Insiders have acquired a total of 30,016 shares of company stock valued at $75,793,551 in the last ninety days.

Shares of DGE traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,845 ($37.17). The stock had a trading volume of 3,408,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,735.50 ($35.74).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

