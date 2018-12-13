DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. DiamondRock Hospitality also reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $220.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.40 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.45%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,517,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,814,000 after acquiring an additional 703,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 24.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,191,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 237,286 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,133,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,567 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.0% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 84,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period.

Shares of DRH stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,628. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $12.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

